Hindu priest opens DNC as Mindy Kaling rallies support for Harris
Hindu priest Rakesh Bhatt opened the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago with a powerful Vedic prayer, emphasizing unity and togetherness. His invocation set a solemn tone for the day, which also featured celebrity host Mindy Kaling, who passionately endorsed Kamala Harris and highlighted the importance of the upcoming election.
- A prayer for unity: Rakesh Bhatt, a Madhwa priest from the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland, led the DNC’s proceedings with the sacred chant “Om Shanti Shanti,” calling for unity across the country. “Even if we have differences, when it comes to the nation, we have to be united,” he said. Originally from Bengaluru and trained in the Rig Veda, the senior Hindu priest invoked the Vedic concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” urging the nation to embrace the idea that “the whole world is one family.” His prayer honored the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of the Indian American community, noted Democratic Party Deputy National Finance Chair Ajay Bhutoria, who also praised the party’s commitment to inclusivity.
- A call to vote: Mindy Kaling, who took the stage as the evening’s host, brought both humor and heartfelt sincerity as she spoke about her friendship with Kamala Harris. Kaling shared that both their mothers were immigrants and recalled cooking dosas — a thin, savory crepe in South Indian cuisine — with Harris, emphasizing the warmth and kindness the latter showed to her family. “Kamala Harris cares deeply about other people,” Kaling said. The “Velma” star also reminded viewers of the critical importance of November’s election, urging them to support Democrats not only in the presidential race but also in congressional contests.
Share this Article
Share this Article