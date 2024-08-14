Man fatally shot at San Jose Vietnamese bar
A shooting inside a bar in San Jose, California, on early Sunday morning left one man dead, with the suspect still at large. Authorities continue their investigation into the city’s 20th homicide of the year.
- What happened: The shooting took place at the Co La Quan bar at around 3:20 a.m., roughly three hours after the business’ listed closing time. Multiple 911 calls led officers to the scene on the 900 block of McLaughlin Avenue, where they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite emergency medical care, the victim died later at a nearby hospital. The suspect, on the other hand, managed to flee before the police arrived.
- Investigation continues: Sean Nguyen, owner of the nearby Angela Q Vietnamese Food and Deli, was preparing for the next business day when officers banged on his door. “As soon as I opened the door, there was [sic] two police pointing guns at me,” Nguyen told KGO. “I was scared, and I said ‘What’s going on?’” Nguyen said he did not hear the gunshots but noted that the area — especially the bar — can get rowdy, with people sometimes staying “really late.” Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 408-277-5283 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].
