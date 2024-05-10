Family of mentally ill man shot dead by LAPD in Koreatown demands answers

The shooting occurred after 11 a.m. at an apartment in the 400 block of South Gramercy Place after Yang’s parents called the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (DMH) to the scene due to the erratic behavior of their son, who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder.

officers were called. A DMH ambulance was en route to transfer him to a nearby medical facility. Upon police arrival, they coordinated with DMH officials and requested additional units and supervision.

DMH officials had initiated paperwork to place Yang under a 72-hour mental evaluation hold before

Despite attempts to communicate with Yang to leave the residence, he refused. Officers

reportedly

accessed the home with a key, where they encountered Yang holding an 11-inch knife.