Oakland father-of-two shot in the head while sleeping
Run Hua Kuang, a 33-year-old father of two children, is fighting for his life after being shot in the head while taking a nap at home after completing his shift as a delivery driver on Aug. 1.
- What happened: The bullet reportedly went through the headboard in Kuang’s East Oakland home, penetrating the back of his skull and exiting through his left eye at about 3:30 p.m. Kuang is currently on life support in the ICU after a seven-hour surgery. The Oakland Police Department has yet to release a statement regarding the incident. Details about the bullet or its shooter remain unknown.
- About Kuang: Kuang, a delivery truck driver, is the sole breadwinner for his wife of seven years and their 7-year-old and 3-month-old daughters. The incident has left the family traumatized and in financial distress. Kuang, who immigrated from Taishan, China, in 2005, speaks limited English and handles all responsibilities and communications for his household. His sister has created a GoFundMe page, which has now raised over $71,000 out of its $150,000 goal. “We are keeping Hua in our prayers for a miracle. We are sincerely grateful for any financial support that you can provide,” Jasmine Kuang wrote.
