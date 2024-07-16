Uber driver shot while helping robbery victim in Chicago’s Chinatown
Paul Bessette, 38, was shot in the chest while trying to stop a violent robbery targeting an older man in Chicago’s Chinatown at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10. “The guy was bleeding out of his head, and they were still hitting him. And I was just thinking, man someone needs to do something,” he told ABC7 Chicago.
- What happened: The Uber driver was waiting for a passenger in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when he saw the victim being brutally beaten by a group of three men. He then honked his horn in an attempt to stop the attack, prompting one of the attackers to pursue and shoot him.
- The aftermath: Bessette, who credits his reclined seat and closed windows for slowing the bullet, managed to drive away and call 911. He received treatment at a hospital and was discharged four hours later. Meanwhile, the robbery victim, 58, who has not been identified, received stitches on his head and was expected to recover. Chicago police are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.
