Mamiko Tanaka fist-bumps husband Shohei Ohtani after NL MVP win

Spouses Mamiko Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani had a wholesome celebration after the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter was named the National League’s most valuable player (MVP) this season.

Tanaka, along with their dog Decoy , were by Ohtani’s side when Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw broke the news on Thursday. The couple and others in the room celebrated the announcement with applause, prompting Decoy to jump off the couch. Ohtani and Tanaka were briefly spotted later giving each other a fist bump before the camera cuts off.

This is Ohtani’s first NL MVP award after winning two American League MVP recognitions in 2021 and 2023 while he was still with the Los Angeles Angels . All three MVP awards were unanimous, making it the first in MLB ’s history.