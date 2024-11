Shohei Ohtani makes history with 3rd MVP award

Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won his third Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award on Thursday, becoming the first full-time designated hitter to achieve this feat. The award, presented by his teammate Clayton Kershaw on the MLB Network , marks the 30-year-old Japanese athlete ’s first MVP award in the National League, having won the American League MVP in 2021 and 2023 while playing for the Los Angeles Angels