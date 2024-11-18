Shohei Ohtani adds to GOAT argument with 2nd Hank Aaron award

Shohei Ohtani was named the National League’s (NL) Hank Aaron Award winner for 2024 on Thursday during the All-MLB Team Show.

The achievement , which comes shortly after being named to the All-MLB First Team as designated hitter, follows his American League win in 2023 with the Angels. Ohtani , who became the first player in MLB history to win the award in both leagues, led the NL in numerous offensive categories, including home runs (54), RBIs (130) and slugging percentage (.646), while also setting a career-high in stolen bases with 59. He joins an elite group of players, including Alex Rodriguez and Mike Trout, who have won the award multiple times.