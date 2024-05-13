‘It’s been very lonely’: Lucy Liu reflects on journey as an Asian trailblazer

Liu’s breakout role came in the 1997 drama series “Ally McBeal.” This was followed by 2000’s “ Charlie’s Angels ,” where she became the first Asian American woman to lead a major Hollywood film.

Reflecting on the lack of diversity in Hollywood at the time, she said “I feel like it’s been very lonely and I wish so much that there was more encouragement from my family, because just a little bit goes so long in where you’re going, in your journey.”

“It’s hard when you’re the first person in the room; when you’re the only person that is different. And we are here now and we are collectively special because of that,” she added.

Liu then joked that she originally said no to the award. “It was probably childhood trauma, like you don’t deserve it [or] you didn’t earn it. But I’m here because of this community.”