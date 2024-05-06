Filipino American cinematographer makes history at AFI Awards

AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale presented the award to Libatique, saying: “Most recently, his collaborations have been with Bradley Cooper on ‘A Star Is Born’ and the much-celebrated ‘Maestro.’ Well, tonight, he is AFI’s Maestro.”

In his acceptance speech, Libatique likened the award to “a warm embrace and a testament to the collective efforts” of those who supported him.

He credited the AFI Conservatory for his success and acknowledged mentors like John Alonzo and Owen Roizman.