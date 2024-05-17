Lee Jung-jae hints at release of ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

“Squid Game” fans may have to wait a few more months for Season 2, according to lead star Lee Jung-jae.

Key points:

“Squid Game,” created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, became a massive hit for Netflix upon its release in September 2021.

In April, the streaming company announced that Season 2 will arrive in the second half of 2024.

On Tuesday, Lee reportedly revealed that the new season is scheduled for release in December.

The details:

Hwang first confirmed a second season in June 2022. Netflix then announced a new ensemble cast in June 2023, which includes Yim Si-wan (“Unlocked”), Kang Ha-neul (“The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure”), Park Sung-hoon (“The Glory”) Yang Dong-geun (“Yaksha: Ruthless Operations”) and Park Gyu-young (“Sweet Home”), among others.

In February, the streaming giant released a teaser for Season 2 alongside its lineup of upcoming Korean shows and movies for 2024. It features a vengeful Seong Gi-hun (Lee) determined to uncover the roots of the deadly games.

Lee was at the Disney Upfront event Tuesday to promote his “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte.” On the red carpet, he told Business Insider through an interpreter that “Squid Game” Season 2 “will be released in December.”

The first season received critical acclaim and numerous awards, including six Emmys. For his role, Lee became the first Asian to win the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Aside from Lee, returning cast members include Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho) and Gong Yoo, the suit man recruiter with “ddakji.”

Reactions:

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of the show, which follows people competing in a series of deadly games for a life-altering cash prize. One X user wrote, “No big movies now for some time and it is the best time to release ‘Squid Game’ Season 2. Netflix please upload fast people are waiting and make it instant hit.”

“I love Netflix and all, but I’m not paying for another month until Squid Games season 2 is released,” another user noted.

“Nice. They’re gonna leave us scarred right before the new year,” another quipped.