‘Squid Game’ star O Yeong-su found guilty of sexual harassment

“Squid Game” actor O Yeong-su received a suspended prison sentence of eight months after being convicted of sexual harassment on Friday.

Key points:

O, 79, faced sexual harassment charges resulting from an incident in 2017.

His sentence is suspended for two years and he must complete a 40-hour sexual offender treatment program.

The details:

An unidentified woman filed the complaint against O in December 2021, accusing him of hugging and kissing her without her consent during a two-month theatrical tour in a regional area in 2017.

The “Squid Game” star, who was indicted in November 2022, faced two counts of sexual harassment. He has since denied the allegations, claiming in an interview that he “just held her hand to guide the way around the lake.”

On Friday, the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court handed the Golden Globe winner a prison sentence of eight months, suspended for two years, and a 40-hour sexual violence treatment program.

The court decided the case based on the victim’s account in her diary and her counseling report following the incident. Her testimony was coherent and “not something that can be made up,” the court said.

In an X thread, Womenlink, a women’s rights organization, welcomed the court’s ruling and urged O to apologize to the victim. “We remember the courage of victims of sexual violence and will continue to fight against sexist structures,” the group said.

What’s next:

O has seven days to appeal the decision. He told reporters he plans to do so.

The veteran actor has stepped down from an upcoming film project as a result of the case.