‘The Acolyte’ trailer: Lee Jung-jae stars in new Disney Plus Star Wars series

Disney Plus has released its first trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte,” which stars South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae.

Key points:

Released on Tuesday, the “The Acolyte” trailer briefly teases Lee’s lead role as Sol, a respected Jedi master teaching Jedi padawans (apprentices).

Joining Lee in the series are Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett and Manny Jacinto.

“The Acolyte” will premiere on Disney Plus on June 4.

The details:

“The Acolyte” is set in the “Star Wars” universe about 100 years before the events of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.” Fans will get to unravel the history between Lee’s Jedi Master Sol and Stenberg’s character, Mae, who begins hunting Jedi at a time when peace reigns at the end of the High Republic era.

Creator and producer Leslye Headland describes the series to the Hollywood Reporter as a crossover between “Frozen” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” that is also influenced by samurai and wuxia films and the 1950 Japanese period drama movie “Rashomon,” where “you see one story and then you see it done a different way.”

“You definitely get the point of view of the Jedi, especially in terms of Amandla’s character and trying to stop her and hunt her down. But you also get enough of Amandla’s character’s perspective that you can also see how both of them exist simultaneously,” Headland added.

Even before reaching global stardom in the 2021 Netflix series “Squid Game” as Seong Gi-hun, Lee was already a famous actor in South Korea, appearing in lead roles in “Il Mare” (2000), “The Housemaid” (2010), “The Thieves” (2012) and “Assassination” (2015).