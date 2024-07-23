How Kamala Harris is blazing a trail with her Asian American heritage
Born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Kamala Harris became the first woman and also the first Asian and African American vice president when she was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021. Now, with President Joe Biden’s endorsement for the 2024 Democratic nomination, she is poised to potentially become the first Asian and African American woman to lead a major party ticket and possibly the first to become president.
- Asian roots: Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian immigrant, deeply influenced her understanding and pride in her South Asian heritage. In her 2019 autobiography, Harris writes about how her mother and extended family instilled pride in their South Asian roots. Harris and her sister, Maya, were given Sanskrit names and raised with a strong awareness of their Indian culture. “The fact that my mother never asked anyone permission to tell her what was possible, is why — within one generation — I stand her as a serious candidate for president of the United States,” she said during her 2020 presidential run.
- Celebrating her heritage: Harris frequently speaks about her mother’s influence in embracing and celebrating their Indian culture. Her mixed upbringing included attending both a Hindu temple and a Black Baptist church, reflecting a rich blend of traditions. Her experiences growing up in an Indian household, combined with her celebration of her heritage, have made her a prominent figure representing the Asian American community in U.S. politics. She has advocated against anti-Asian hate crimes, participated in events and discussions focused on AAPI issues and supported initiatives to help AAPI-owned small businesses.
