Kamala Harris endorsed by Asian American leaders
Vice President Kamala Harris is receiving endorsements from prominent Asian American legislators and advocacy groups, with more expected to come. The presumptive Democratic nominee to face Donald Trump in November, Harris raised a record $100 million in less than 36 hours of her candidacy following President Joe Biden’s exit.
Lawmakers who have thrown their support for her include Sen. Mazie Hirono, Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. Judy Chu, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Ro Khanna, Rep. Andy Kim, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Grace Meng, Rep. Bobby Scott, Rep. Marilyn Strickland, Rep. Mark Takano, Rep. Jill Tokuda and Rep. Shri Thanedar. Nonprofits include the AAPI Victory Fund, Asian American Action Fund and ASPIRE PAC. “@VP Harris fights for us all. She leads the fight to restore our reproductive freedoms. She stood up for us to fight anti-Asian hate. When a gunman killed 11 people in my hometown of Monterey Park, she was there to support us. I’m proud to endorse @KamalaHarris for President,” Rep. Chu wrote on X.
