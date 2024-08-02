NextSharkNextShark.com

Where Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand in new polls

Where Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand in new pollsWhere Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand in new polls
via Kamala Harris, Donald J. Trump / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Vice President Kamala Harris is ahead of former President Donald Trump in multiple recent polls. Among them, a Leger poll conducted from July 26-28, shows Harris leading Trump by seven points (48% to 41%) in a five-way race, her largest margin yet. In a head-to-head matchup, she maintains a three-point lead over Trump (49% to 46%).
  • Poll results: Harris’ lead over Trump is supported by other new polls, including an Economist/YouGov poll showing her ahead by two points (46% to 44%), a Morning Consult poll where she leads by one point for two consecutive weeks and a Reuters/Ipsos poll where she also leads by a point, albeit down two points from last week. Conversely, Trump leads Harris in other new polls, such as a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll and a Wall Street Journal poll, where he is ahead by three and two points, respectively.
  • Battleground states: Interestingly, Harris shows strong performance in key battleground states. A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll conducted from July 24-28 indicates she leads in four: Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada. Trump, on the other hand, leads in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. They tie in Georgia.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|