Where Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand in new polls
Vice President Kamala Harris is ahead of former President Donald Trump in multiple recent polls. Among them, a Leger poll conducted from July 26-28, shows Harris leading Trump by seven points (48% to 41%) in a five-way race, her largest margin yet. In a head-to-head matchup, she maintains a three-point lead over Trump (49% to 46%).
- Poll results: Harris’ lead over Trump is supported by other new polls, including an Economist/YouGov poll showing her ahead by two points (46% to 44%), a Morning Consult poll where she leads by one point for two consecutive weeks and a Reuters/Ipsos poll where she also leads by a point, albeit down two points from last week. Conversely, Trump leads Harris in other new polls, such as a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll and a Wall Street Journal poll, where he is ahead by three and two points, respectively.
- Battleground states: Interestingly, Harris shows strong performance in key battleground states. A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll conducted from July 24-28 indicates she leads in four: Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada. Trump, on the other hand, leads in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. They tie in Georgia.
