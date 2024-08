‘Asian American Men for Kamala Harris’ Zoom fundraiser set for Aug. 7

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu is co-organizing an “AANHPI Men for Kamala Harris” Zoom call, featuring actors Ken Jeong and BD Wong, to support Harris’ presidential campaign.

The event , scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST, will also include appearances by Olympic diver Greg Louganis, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu. The call follows a series of successful demographic-specific online fundraisers for Harris. Participants are required to register here