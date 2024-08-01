Kamala Harris draws excitement from Indian American voters
Vice President Kamala Harris is beginning to entice Indian American voters, who make up a significant portion of the population in some swing states.
On Tuesday, the likely Democratic nominee, joined by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo, led her first major rally in Atlanta, whose suburbs house growing Indian American communities. “The South Asian community here is fairly excited because this is really unprecedented,” state senate candidate Ashwin Ramaswami told AP News. Indian Americans also compose the largest fraction of North Carolina’s Asian American population. Hetali Lodaya, a Durham attorney, told WUNC of Harris, “I feel very confident that she’s someone who’s largely on the same page with me.”
