Kamala Harris faces racist, sexist attacks in the presidential race
With Vice President Kamala Harris poised to become the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election, the political landscape is set for a contentious and potentially historic race. Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, is the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket and is already facing a barrage of racist and sexist attacks from former President Donald Trump and his allies, reminiscent of the tactics used against Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
- Attacks on race and gender: In her initial campaign efforts, Harris swiftly secured enough delegates to claim the Democratic nomination and raised a record-breaking $81 million. However, within a day of her announcement, Republicans began to focus on her race and gender. Trump, who had previously promoted the “birther” conspiracy against Obama and targeted Clinton’s gender in the 2016 election, called Harris “Dumb as a Rock,” and Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett called her a “DEI hire,” suggesting Harris was chosen for her position solely based on her race.
- Harris’ response: Harris’s supporters believe that the Republicans’ aggressive strategy could backfire, galvanizing her base and repelling independent voters. Harris, undeterred, highlighted her extensive career as a prosecutor, attorney general, senator and vice president at her first presidential campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday. She emphasized her readiness to take on Trump, citing her record of prosecuting predators, fraudsters and cheaters. “In this campaign, I promise you I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week,” she stated.
