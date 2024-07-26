Kamala Harris faces racist, sexist attacks in the presidential race

With Vice President Kamala Harris poised to become the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election, the political landscape is set for a contentious and potentially historic race. Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, is the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket and is already facing a barrage of racist and sexist attacks from former President Donald Trump and his allies, reminiscent of the tactics used against Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.