Kamala Harris makes historic visit to abortion clinic

Harris emphasized the importance of addressing the health crisis faced by women in states with new abortion restrictions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. “Right now, in our country, we are facing a very serious health crisis. And the crisis is affecting many, many people in our country, most of whom are, frankly, silently suffering,” she said.

The vice president condemned neighboring states’ abortion restrictions as “immoral” and stressed the importance of trusting women’s healthcare decisions. “It is absolutely about health care and reproductive health care. So everyone get ready for the language: ‘uterus.’ That part of the body needs a lot of medical care from time to time,” she told reporters.

At the clinic Harris visited, which is located near the city line between St. Paul and Minneapolis , she met with two dozen clinic staff, including Dr. Sarah Traxler, who noted that the ​​number of patients visiting the clinic from out of state has doubled. Minnesota is a state that guarantees abortion rights, leading to an influx of women from neighboring states with bans.