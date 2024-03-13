SF Mayor London Breed faces loss of support from Asian American community

A San Francisco Chronicle poll in February found that 80% of Asian respondents disapproved of Breed’s performance, with only 10% of Asian voters selecting Breed as their first choice for mayor, while two of her main challengers, Farrell and Lurie, received 17% each among Asian likely voters.

Community leaders like Mel Lee and Louis Lam have also shifted support away from Breed due to perceived failures in leadership.

Political figures and consultants in San Francisco have observed this decline in support as an opportunity for change. Some have pointed to the need for new leadership and a shift away from the status quo, highlighting the importance of addressing the concerns of the Asian community in the upcoming election.