SF Mayor London Breed faces loss of support from Asian American community
San Francisco Mayor London Breed faces declining support among the Asian community as a recent poll revealed that 80% of Asian voters, who are likely to participate in the upcoming November election, expressed disapproval of the current mayor.
Key points:
- Asian voters, who have historically supported Breed, are increasingly dissatisfied with issues like anti-Asian violence, high property crime rates and open-air drug dealing. Despite Breed’s efforts to engage with the Asian American community, many feel neglected.
- Breed’s opponents see an opportunity to capitalize on this dissatisfaction, with Mark Farrell and Daniel Lurie’s campaign pledging to listen more closely to the Chinatown community.
The details:
- A San Francisco Chronicle poll in February found that 80% of Asian respondents disapproved of Breed’s performance, with only 10% of Asian voters selecting Breed as their first choice for mayor, while two of her main challengers, Farrell and Lurie, received 17% each among Asian likely voters.
- Community leaders like Mel Lee and Louis Lam have also shifted support away from Breed due to perceived failures in leadership.
- Political figures and consultants in San Francisco have observed this decline in support as an opportunity for change. Some have pointed to the need for new leadership and a shift away from the status quo, highlighting the importance of addressing the concerns of the Asian community in the upcoming election.
- Several challengers are capitalizing on Breed’s perceived vulnerability among Asian voters by appointing Chinese American staff to key campaign positions. Kit Lam, a prominent figure in the San Francisco school board recall, has joined Lurie’s campaign as the Asian American and Pacific Islander political director. Similarly, Jade Tu, a Chinese American involved in city politics due to anti-Asian hate crimes, is managing Farrell’s campaign.
What’s next:
- Growing discontent within the Asian community coincides with political shifts in San Francisco, including the recent passage of law-and-order ballot measures, which mandates drug screenings for welfare recipients suspected of drug use to qualify for benefits. Breed’s administration views these measures as necessary to reverse leftist policies and combat crime.
- Moving forward, Breed and her team will need to strategize effectively to regain support among Asian voters and address the issues that have contributed to their disillusionment.
