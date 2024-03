Trump reverses position on nationwide TikTok ban

Bipartisan legislation spearheaded by Reps. Mike Gallagher (R, WI-8) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D, IL-8) aims to compel ByteDance , the Beijing -based company that owns TikTok , to divest from it within a tight deadline or have the popular video sharing app be inaccessible to U.S.-based users. The bill , titled the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” is expected for a vote on the House floor this week after being voted out of the US House Energy and Commerce Committee by a 50-0 vote on Thursday.