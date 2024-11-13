Jon M. Chu misses ‘Wicked’ premiere to welcome 5th child
Jon M. Chu missed the “Wicked” premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday as he and his wife, Kristin Hodge, welcomed their fifth child.
Chu, 45, broke the news on Instagram just hours before the event, sharing a photo from his wife’s hospital room with two bracelets that read “defy gravity,” a nod to the “Wicked” soundtrack “Defying Gravity.” The “Crazy Rich Asians” director wrote, “Today is a day I’ve been dreaming about for a long time. Two babies (a movie and a little girl) all at one time and I truly couldn’t be happier.”
Chu also recorded a video that was later played at the premiere in which he jokingly said, “Of course, this little girl knows when to show up on premiere day.”
The newborn joins her siblings Willow, 7; Jonathan Heights, 5; Ruby, 3 and Iggy, 20 months. Although he missed the premiere, Chu reportedly made a quick appearance at the afterparty before heading back to his family.
