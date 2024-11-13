Jon M. Chu misses ‘Wicked’ premiere to welcome 5th child

Jon M. Chu missed the “Wicked” premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday as he and his wife, Kristin Hodge, welcomed their fifth child.

Chu also recorded a video that was later played at the premiere in which he jokingly said, “Of course, this little girl knows when to show up on premiere day.”

The newborn joins her siblings Willow, 7; Jonathan Heights, 5; Ruby, 3 and Iggy, 20 months. Although he missed the premiere, Chu reportedly made a quick appearance at the afterparty before heading back to his family.