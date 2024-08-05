NextSharkNextShark.com

Jon M. Chu tapped to direct Britney Spears biopic

via CBS Sunday Morning/Billboard
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Filmmaker Jon M. Chu, known for his work on “Crazy Rich Asians,” “In The Heights” and the upcoming “Wicked” adaptation, is set to direct a biopic on pop icon Britney Spears based on the Grammy-winner’s best-selling memoir “The Woman in Me.”
The film, to be produced by Marc Platt (“La La Land”) for Universal Pictures, promises a deep dive into Spears’ tumultuous journey to stardom, her highly publicized conservatorship and her personal struggles. Spears herself shared the news on social media, expressing her excitement for the project.
