Jon M. Chu tapped to direct Britney Spears biopic
Filmmaker Jon M. Chu, known for his work on “Crazy Rich Asians,” “In The Heights” and the upcoming “Wicked” adaptation, is set to direct a biopic on pop icon Britney Spears based on the Grammy-winner’s best-selling memoir “The Woman in Me.”
The film, to be produced by Marc Platt (“La La Land”) for Universal Pictures, promises a deep dive into Spears’ tumultuous journey to stardom, her highly publicized conservatorship and her personal struggles. Spears herself shared the news on social media, expressing her excitement for the project.
