Jollibee buys $340M stake in South Korean coffee chain

Jollibee Foods, the Philippines’ largest restaurant operator, purchased a 70% stake in South Korea’s Compose Coffee for $340 million, marking its largest acquisition by store count.

Founder Tony Tan Caktiong sees Compose Coffee as pivotal in expanding Jollibee ’s global footprint to nearly 10,000 stores worldwide , capitalizing on the South Korean coffee market, which is currently ranked third globally for consumption per capita. The move boosts Jollibee’s international operations to 41% of total, with analysts anticipating a 2% increase in group sales this year.