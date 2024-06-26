NextSharkNextShark.com

Jollibee data breach compromises millions of customers

Jollibee data breach compromises millions of customersJollibee data breach compromises millions of customers
via Michelle De Pacina
Michelle De Pacina
By Michelle De Pacina
The National Privacy Commission revealed a data breach affecting 11 million customers across Jollibee Group’s brands, compromising sensitive details like dates of birth and Senior Citizen ID numbers.
Deep Web Konek, a cybersecurity firm, initially reported the breach on June 20, noting that a cybercrime forum claims to have data from 32 million customers and 650 million records related to Jollibee’s food delivery services. Jollibee has launched an investigation and assured that its e-commerce platforms are operational and unaffected. The company stated it has implemented response protocols and enhanced security measures to protect against further threats.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|