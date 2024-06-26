Jollibee data breach compromises millions of customers
The National Privacy Commission revealed a data breach affecting 11 million customers across Jollibee Group’s brands, compromising sensitive details like dates of birth and Senior Citizen ID numbers.
Deep Web Konek, a cybersecurity firm, initially reported the breach on June 20, noting that a cybercrime forum claims to have data from 32 million customers and 650 million records related to Jollibee’s food delivery services. Jollibee has launched an investigation and assured that its e-commerce platforms are operational and unaffected. The company stated it has implemented response protocols and enhanced security measures to protect against further threats.
