Watch: Robot dog plays with real dog in India

A video showing a robot dog created by an Indian tech company interacting with real dogs at a tech festival in India has gone viral on Instagram.

Key points:

The moment was filmed during Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur’s four-day tech festival Techkriti, which ran from March 14-17 in Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh state, India. The event is touted as “Asia’s largest annual technical and entrepreneurial festival.”

Dr. Mukesh Bangar, founder and CEO of Muks Robotics, the company that created the robotic dog, uploaded the video to his Instagram account on Saturday. In the post caption, he wrote, “Funny incident happened with robot dog vs real dog.” The video has garnered over 440,000 views and more than 17,499 likes.

The details:

The video shows Muks Robotics’ robot dog seemingly playing with a stray dog after the latter approached it out of curiosity. Other dogs can also be seen in the area observing the unusual, headless canine robot as it plays with and mimics the other pooch.

The robot dog featured in Bangar’s viral video is known as Guardeo, a quadruped robot that is powered by Muks Robotics’ artificial intelligence (AI) system called Muks B1 AGI NPU. Muks Robotics noted that Guardeo has the ability to “walk on bumpy surfaces, staircases” and has a vision system that can “provide real time site view.”

Last week’s Techkriti, the 30th edition of the fest and featuring the theme “The Cosmic Nexus,” hosted various competitions and events, such as Robogames, Software Corner and Technovation, to name a few.

People’s reaction:

Several Instagram users were amused by Bangar’s viral post, with some even joking how Guardeo would one day replace real dogs, as one user commented, “Now AI and Robotics are stealing Dog’s job also.”

“Imagine it starts humping the poor doggo,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Even the robot wanted belly rubs.”

“Well done but the robot is way too similar like Boston dynamics robot,” one Instagram user critiqued.