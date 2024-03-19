Watch: China’s state TV debuts its first AI-generated cartoon series

CMG Media GPT is a text-to-video tool similar to OpenAI’s Sora , which was trained on vast video and audio datasets. The tool generated the show’s artwork in a style that is reminiscent of ink-wash paintings and ancient architectural designs.

The show’s launch coincided with the inauguration of CMG and SAIL’s AI studio, highlighting a strategic investment in AI-driven content creation.

In a statement, Shen Haixiong, head of CMG, urged wider AI adoption to build the next generation of media platforms: “We will delve deeper into technological innovation, embrace the internet and AI … [and] build a ‘powerful engine’ and ‘driving force’ for a new type of international mainstream media.”

China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission has been encouraging central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to prioritize AI implementation. While the state-owned CMG Group is not a central SOE, it joins other Chinese companies, including Big Tech firms, in embracing AI.