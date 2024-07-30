JD Vance acknowledges racist attacks on Indian American wife
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance has acknowledged the “white supremacist” attacks against his wife, Usha Vance.
“Obviously, she’s not a white person, and we’ve been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha,” he told Megyn Kelly on her show on Friday. Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, has been on the receiving end of racist comments since Trump announced her husband as his running mate at the Republican National Convention earlier this month. While Vance has acknowledged the racist attacks, he has not publicly condemned them.
