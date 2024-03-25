Korean restaurant in Melbourne goes viral over public sign for ex-girlfriend
A new Korean restaurant in Melbourne is going viral over the cheeky sign posted outside its store.
Key points:
- The sign placed outside Chingu Korean BBQ reads, “Hey Sophia, you broke up with me because I was poor. Now I have money to open a Korean BBQ, are you regretting it now?”
The details:
- The restaurant located in Caroline Springs has yet to open, but it has already gained attention on social media due to the sign. An image of the signage went viral on Reddit, sparking curiosity and speculation about its backstory.
- “Revenge is a dish best served barbecued,” one commenter joked, while another said, “I don’t think Sophia will be able to see that from her new boyfriend’s yacht.”
- Some interpreted it as a clever marketing tactic to generate buzz before the restaurant’s launch. One person noted, “It’s 100% an advertising gimmick. There’s no Sophia. And it worked.”
- Another local business, Gotham Doughnuts, joined in and responded with a sign offering desserts to console anyone affected by the drama. “Yo, Korean BBQ, don’t worry about Sophia. We have all the dessert you need right here!” their sign reads, according to the New York Post.
- The owner of Chingu Korean BBQ is currently overseas. They have not made any public statements in response to the virality of the poster.
Share this Article
Share this Article