Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki heads to the MLB

Observers previously speculated that

Sasaki may join

Shohei Ohtani

and

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

on the

Los Angeles Dodgers

roster. Sasaki, 23, made his

NPB debut

with the Marines in 2021. He appeared in his first World Baseball Classic on March 11, 2023, the same day Japan commemorated the 12th anniversary of the

2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami

. Sasaki’s father and grandparents were among

15,500 people

who died in the tragedy. Recalling the tragic past at a press conference at Zozo Marine Stadium in 2022, Sasaki

told reporters

, “It’s been 11 years but I cannot easily erase the agony and sadness I felt at the time. I’ve been able to dedicate myself to baseball thanks to the support I’ve had. I only have the sense of gratitude to those who supported me.”