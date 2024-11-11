Japanese pitching phenom predicted by MLB observers to join Shohei with the Dodgers

Baseball observers predict that Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki may head to the Los Angeles Dodgers if he gets posted by his Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) team, the Chiba Lotte Marines.

A native of Rikuzentakata in Iwate Prefecture, Sasaki reportedly declined a deal with the Chiba Lotte Marines, which he has been a part of since 2019, earlier this week. Over his four seasons in the NPB, Sasaki recorded a 2.02 earned run average (ERA) with 524 strikeouts in 414 2/3 innings.