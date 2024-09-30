Japanese snack company apologizes for $0.02 price increase
Tokyo-based Yaokin apologized for bumping the price of its popular Umaibo corn puff stick by 3 yen ($0.02).
Announcing the news on X on Tuesday, the company said the increase from 12 yen ($0.08) to 15 yen ($0.10) will take effect on Oct. 1. “In order to ensure the continued and stable supply of our products, we sincerely apologize, but we will be implementing a price revision starting with shipments in October,” Yaokin wrote in part. The company attributed the price hike to rising costs of raw materials such as corn oil and vegetable oil, as well as labor, packaging and distribution. Yaokin last raised the price of Umaibo in 2022, marking the first increase in 43 years since the corn snack debuted at 10 yen ($0.07) in 1979.
Many X users supported the price increase, with one user writing, “Of course I’ll buy Umaibo even if the price goes up, but I wonder if they could offer a thicker, more satisfying Umaibo for 20-30 yen ($0.14-$0.21).” Another urged, “It was too cheap until now. Please make sure to secure a proper profit.”
