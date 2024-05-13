Watch: Kyoto cafe serves coffee in large block of ice

A cafe in Kyoto is gaining attention on social media for serving coffee in a large block of ice.

Key points:

The unique drink is served as Cafe 33, a cafe restaurant located at the Hyatt Regency Kyoto.

A video first shared by Instagram user @jukananan727 in June 2023 has recently gone viral, with people eager to try the drink for themselves.

The details:

The video shows a staff member serving the block of ice and pouring coffee into a glass-shaped hole at its center.

It appears the drink may be enjoyed in three ways: (1) as black coffee, (2) latte or (3) with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Customers can also savor a good view of an outdoor garden through a huge glass window.

TikTok user @jesseogn, who ordered the same drink in June, shared that the choice of using a block of ice was practical as the “ice didn’t melt into the coffee and kept everything cold for over 30 minutes.”

Whether customers can take the block of ice home is unknown.

The drink costs 2,000 yen (approximately $13). It is only offered to five customers per day between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to @jukananan727.

Reactions:

Instagram users are amazed by the unique drink, with one commenting “Japan is on another level.”

“It would have been so funny if you didn’t have a straw and had to lift that brick to drink from it,” another user wrote.

“That’s not iced coffee. That’s coffeed ice,” another quipped.