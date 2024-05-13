Watch: Kyoto cafe serves coffee in large block of ice
A cafe in Kyoto is gaining attention on social media for serving coffee in a large block of ice.
Key points:
The details:
- The video shows a staff member serving the block of ice and pouring coffee into a glass-shaped hole at its center.
- It appears the drink may be enjoyed in three ways: (1) as black coffee, (2) latte or (3) with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Customers can also savor a good view of an outdoor garden through a huge glass window.
- TikTok user @jesseogn, who ordered the same drink in June, shared that the choice of using a block of ice was practical as the “ice didn’t melt into the coffee and kept everything cold for over 30 minutes.”
- Whether customers can take the block of ice home is unknown.
- The drink costs 2,000 yen (approximately $13). It is only offered to five customers per day between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to @jukananan727.
Reactions:
- Instagram users are amazed by the unique drink, with one commenting “Japan is on another level.”
- “It would have been so funny if you didn’t have a straw and had to lift that brick to drink from it,” another user wrote.
- “That’s not iced coffee. That’s coffeed ice,” another quipped.
