Japanese company releases caffeinated ramen that gamers can eat with one hand
Japanese company Nippon Ham has released a ready-to-eat caffeinated ramen designed specifically for gamers.
“Boost Noodle” requires no heating and can be consumed directly “with one hand” from a “spout pouch,” according to the company. It contains 35 milligrams of caffeine and includes chashu pork, menma (fermented bamboo shoots), a mix of tonkotsu (pork broth) and seafood broth and noodles made from konnyaku – a yam gelatin that remains firm and doesn’t become soggy. Released on Friday, the “Boost Noodle” ramen is available on Japan’s e-commerce sites for 660 yen ($4.30).
Share this Article
Share this Article