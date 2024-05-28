$5K reward offered after brutal attack on Iraq War veteran at Chicago grocery

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of individuals behind a violent attack on an Iraq War veteran at a grocery store in Chicago’s South Loop last week.

Key points:

The details:

“I was just trying to get in the store, minding my own business, and next thing I know just all hell breaks loose. It was a vicious attack, something I never thought I would experience in my life. It was just one person to start with, but out of nowhere there were seven or eight people just kind of gang up on me. Some from the front, some from the back.”