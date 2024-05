Man who attacked and blamed Cincinnati student for ‘kung flu’ gets time served

“You brought the kung flu here… You’re going to die for bringing it,” he told the unnamed victim before physically assaulting him in the 200 block of Calhoun Street.

The victim suffered a concussion and psychological trauma from the unprovoked attack. He still suffers from anxiety and remains under psychological counseling.

Despite his experience, the victim reportedly showed compassion for Johnson and is now advocating for mental health resources.

“If he had received mental health treatment earlier, this may have never happened,” the victim told the court on Thursday.