California man sentenced for driving through Stop Asian Hate rally

Driving a black Honda Civic, Dominguez ran a red light, drove through the intersection’s crosswalk, made an illegal U-turn and broke the route of about a dozen protesters, including a 9-year-old child whom he narrowly hit. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Diamond Bar resident subsequently called the police and falsely reported that the protesters were blocking the street. He said he was forced to run the red light “because they were about to trample my car.”