Chilean Chinese table tennis player fulfills Olympic dream at age 58

Zeng Zhiying, also known by her Chilean name Tania, has fulfilled her childhood dream of competing in table tennis at the Olympics as the oldest athlete on Chile’s national team at 58 years old. Speaking to the Associated Press ahead of the Paris Olympics, she shared that she “never imagined” she would ever make it, adding, “Qualifying for an Olympics is a big, gigantic dream, and being able to fulfill it at that age is a huge happiness.”