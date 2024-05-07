Henry Golding, Samuel L. Jackson to star in sci-fi thriller ‘Head Games’

Henry Golding and Samuel L. Jackson are set to lead the cast of “Head Games,” a psychological sci-fi thriller directed by Anthony Mandler.

Key points:

The details:

The film follows a corporate spy who infiltrates the villa of a former founder of a neuroprosthetics firm by posing as his personal chef. His objective is to steal the founder’s seismic-shifting new invention, leading to a series of mind games where “nothing is as it seems.”

“‘Head Games’ is a propulsive story that pushes the boundaries of what we know as reality and what could ultimately become fiction before our eyes. The buildup and ultimate unraveling of these characters is both a metaphor for our culture today as well as a foreshadowing to what’s to come.”