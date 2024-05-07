Henry Golding, Samuel L. Jackson to star in sci-fi thriller ‘Head Games’
Henry Golding and Samuel L. Jackson are set to lead the cast of “Head Games,” a psychological sci-fi thriller directed by Anthony Mandler.
Key points:
- “Head Games” follows a corporate spy who poses as a personal chef to steal an invention from a former founder of a neuroprosthetics firm.
- Filming is scheduled to start in October.
The details:
- “Head Games” is directed by Anthony Mandler and written by Colin Liddle.
- The film follows a corporate spy who infiltrates the villa of a former founder of a neuroprosthetics firm by posing as his personal chef. His objective is to steal the founder’s seismic-shifting new invention, leading to a series of mind games where “nothing is as it seems.”
- Principal photography is scheduled to begin in October. Mandler, known for helming “Surrounded” and “Monster,” said in a statement:
“‘Head Games’ is a propulsive story that pushes the boundaries of what we know as reality and what could ultimately become fiction before our eyes. The buildup and ultimate unraveling of these characters is both a metaphor for our culture today as well as a foreshadowing to what’s to come.”
- Mandler also highlighted Jackson and Golding’s casting: “I couldn’t think of two better actors to bring Graham and Jacob to life than Sam and Henry.”
- Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger of Range Media Partners will produce, along with Josh Glick of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Adonis Tountas of Everlast Pictures. A Higher Standard’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Range Media Partners’ Casey Durant, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Zac Frognowski and Kesh Keswani will serve as executive producers.
- Golding most recently starred in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” and Jackson in “Damaged.”
