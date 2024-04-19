Watch: Henry Golding reacts to Kelly Clarkson’s unintentional dirty ‘meat’ joke

Kelly Clarkson was left flustered after unintentionally dropping a dirty “meat” joke during her interview with Henry Golding on her show.

Key points:

Golding appeared on Clarkson’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday to promote his new film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” which also stars Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson (“Reacher”) and Eiza González (“Godzilla vs. Kong”).

The details:

During the episode, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star shared to Clarkson how he had a pastrami sandwich that morning. Curious about his choice of breakfast food, he asked the audience if that was a New Yorker thing to do, to which everyone simultaneously agreed that it was not.

Golding then shared how he called his friend to tell him about his meal. He recalled his friend’s reaction, saying, “’That is the strangest thing, that’s weird. Meat, first thing in the morning, no good.’”

Clarkson then mentioned the popular American breakfast of steak and eggs, prompting her to add while looking at Golding, “I don’t mind meat in the morning.”

Realizing what she just said, Clarkson began giggling and turned her head down in embarrassment as she stood up from her seat and took a few steps around her studio.

“We gotta get a fan for you, Kelly,” Golding said. “You look a little hot under the collar.”

“Are you serious?” Clarkson asked the audience in disbelief, “Those are the words I used? I was like, ‘Did I just say that?’ It’s not a bad thing, though.”

Reactions:

Many YouTube users found Clarkson’s slip hilarious, with one user commenting, “I’m looking at Henry and thinking, yeah, I see what you mean.”

“Brb getting my head out of the gutter! GEEZ KELLYYY!!!” another YouTube user commented.

Meanwhile, one YouTube user was seemingly on board with Golding’s choice of breakfast food, writing, “To be fair, pastrami in NYC is always a good idea,” with another user agreeing, “That’s what I’ll say too.”