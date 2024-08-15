Nikki Haley urges Republicans to ‘quit whining’ about Kamala Harris
Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley called on fellow Republicans to “quit whining” about Vice President Kamala Harris and urged former President Donald Trump’s campaign to focus on policy issues in a Fox News interview on Tuesday.
With Harris leading Trump in recent polls, Haley criticized the Trump campaign for focusing on topics such as crowd sizes and Harris’ race. “You can’t win on those things. The American people are smart. Treat them like they’re smart,” she said. She urged her party to instead target key voter demographics — including suburban women, independents, college-educated and conservative Democrats — by addressing substantive issues, including Harris’ stance on taxes, fracking and immigration. Despite her critiques, Haley expressed her support for her former boss and rival, saying “There is no question that I want to see Donald Trump win this election.”
