‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ dethrones ‘Dune’ at weekend box office

“Kung Fu Panda 4” surpassed “Dune: Part Two” to take the top spot at the weekend box office after making $58 million in the U.S.

Where it did well: "Kung Fu Panda 4" saw impressive performances in five non-U.S. countries. These include Spain with $3 million, Malaysia with $2.36 million, Indonesia with $2.1 million, Vietnam with $1.94 million and Poland with $1.6 million, according to Deadline . Its performance is also anticipated in China — where its predecessor stands as one of the country's biggest animated films — upon its release on March 22.

Unexpected success: Speaking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the film's release, Jack Black, who voices franchise protagonist Po, admitted that he did not expect such a level of success when he first joined the project, which was initially released by Dreamworks Animation and Universal Pictures in 2008.

“I didn’t realize at the time [of getting the role] that this was gonna be a role that I’d play half my life,” he said. “That’s being generous, though. It’s not quite half my life. I’m 54. But still, a lot of my life.”

About the movie: "Kung Fu Panda 4" follows Po as he faces a new threat in the form of the shapeshifting Chameleon ( Viola Davis ), who aims to summon all of the hero's past master villains using his Staff of Wisdom.