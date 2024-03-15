Dev Patel directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’ earns rave reviews

“Monkey Man,” which was also co-written by Patel, follows Kid (portrayed by Patel), an anonymous young man seeking revenge against corrupt leaders who killed his mother. Produced by

Jordan Peele

, the movie features Kid surviving in an underground fight club, enduring brutal beatings while wearing a

gorilla

mask to earn money. He sets out on a journey to infiltrate the city’s elite circles to exact revenge on those responsible for his trauma.