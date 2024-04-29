‘Godzilla’ destroys Tokyo government building in celebration of 70th anniversary
A 100-meter (328-foot) “Godzilla” was projected “destroying” a government building in Tokyo over the weekend, as the long-running franchise celebrated its 70th anniversary.
Key points:
- The visual spectacle, which was planned by “Godzilla” franchise distributor Toho Co., Ltd., occurred on the walls of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday.
- The projection mapping titled “Godzilla: Attack on Tokyo!” will run three times each evening, beginning at 7 p.m. with one-hour intervals, until May 6. Starting from May 11, the presentation will commence at 7:30 p.m.
- Visitors can also purchase local products from booths set up in the Citizen’s Plaza, where the event is taking place, on May 3, 4, 5, 11, and 12.
The details:
- The project depicts a story in which Godzilla makes his first appearance in the Nishi-Shinjuku area since the 1991 film “Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah.” Using the “Super X2″ special anti-Godzilla aircraft, humans confront the kaiju in their attempt to fend off the towering beast.
- Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko announced the project in a press conference on April 19 and planned for the projection mapping display to coincide with Golden Week, which runs from April 29 to May 5, 2024.
- The local government has been projecting various displays onto its building since February as part of its efforts to promote tourism. “Godzilla: Attack on Tokyo!” is just one of these displays. The project is powered by Panasonic’s projection system.
- The Tokyo government has reportedly allotted 6 million dollars to operate the projection this fiscal year.
- The Tokyo government set a Guinness World Record for the largest permanent architectural projection-mapped display in February.
Reactions:
- Several people criticized the Tokyo government’s spending on the projection mapping display on its building, with one Japanese X user writing in their comments under NHK’s post, “I love Godzilla, but is this the right time to spend money on something like this?”
- “Wouldn’t it have been better to spend the money on welfare or pensions?” another X user commented.
- Meanwhile, another Japanese user acknowledged the criticism the project has garnered but praised that the projection mapping. They wrote, “Although there’s a lot of criticism, I honestly thought it was amazing. We should discuss the cost, but I hope they continue with these efforts in the future.”
