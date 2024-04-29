‘Godzilla’ destroys Tokyo government building in celebration of 70th anniversary

A 100-meter (328-foot) “Godzilla” was projected “destroying” a government building in Tokyo over the weekend, as the long-running franchise celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Key points:

The visual spectacle, which was planned by “Godzilla” franchise distributor Toho Co., Ltd., occurred on the walls of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday.

The projection mapping titled “Godzilla: Attack on Tokyo!” will run three times each evening, beginning at 7 p.m. with one-hour intervals, until May 6. Starting from May 11, the presentation will commence at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors can also purchase local products from booths set up in the Citizen’s Plaza, where the event is taking place, on May 3, 4, 5, 11, and 12.

The details:

The project depicts a story in which Godzilla makes his first appearance in the Nishi-Shinjuku area since the 1991 film “Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah.” Using the “Super X2″ special anti-Godzilla aircraft, humans confront the kaiju in their attempt to fend off the towering beast.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko announced the project in a press conference on April 19 and planned for the projection mapping display to coincide with Golden Week, which runs from April 29 to May 5, 2024.

The local government has been projecting various displays onto its building since February as part of its efforts to promote tourism. “Godzilla: Attack on Tokyo!” is just one of these displays. The project is powered by Panasonic’s projection system.

The Tokyo government has reportedly allotted 6 million dollars to operate the projection this fiscal year.

The Tokyo government set a Guinness World Record for the largest permanent architectural projection-mapped display in February.

Reactions:

Several people criticized the Tokyo government’s spending on the projection mapping display on its building, with one Japanese X user writing in their comments under NHK’s post, “I love Godzilla, but is this the right time to spend money on something like this?”

“Wouldn’t it have been better to spend the money on welfare or pensions?” another X user commented.

Meanwhile, another Japanese user acknowledged the criticism the project has garnered but praised that the projection mapping. They wrote, “Although there’s a lot of criticism, I honestly thought it was amazing. We should discuss the cost, but I hope they continue with these efforts in the future.”