Filipino gold medalist Carlos Yulo opens up about tension between mom, girlfriend
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo publicly addressed his controversial relationship with his mother, Angelica Yulo and girlfriend, Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose. The athlete, who achieved back-to-back gold medals at the Paris Olympics over the weekend, detailed financial discrepancies and his mother’s disapproval of his partner in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday.
- Strained relationship: Yulo alleged his mother had access to his bank accounts and misused his allowance and incentives from his 2022 World Championships win, amounting to more than 70,000 Philippine pesos (approximately $1,200). He also explained that his mother’s public criticism of San Jose contributed to their strained relationship. Despite this, Yulo expressed hopes for reconciliation.
- Managing finances: The gymnast is set to receive numerous rewards following his historic wins, including 10 million Philippine pesos (around $172,800) from the Philippine Sports Commission, 6 million Philippine pesos (approximately $103,700) from the House of Representatives, a house and lot from the Philippine Olympic Committee, a 35-million-peso (around $604,700) condominium unit in McKinley Hill Taguig City and 3 million Philippine pesos (approximately $51,800) in cash from Megaworld Corporation. In his video, he emphasized that his primary concern is not the amount of money involved but the lack of transparency in the handling of his finances.
Share this Article
Share this Article