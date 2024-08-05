Filipino gymnast wins gold medals, a house, condo and mac & cheese for life
Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning the Philippines’ second and third gold Olympic medals ever, adding to Hidilyn Diaz’s weightlifting win in Tokyo in 2021. The 24-year-old athlete clinched his first Olympic gold in the men’s floor exercise final on Saturday, then followed up with another gold in the men’s vault final on Sunday.
- Historic win: Yulo, who became the first Filipino to win multiple gold medals, expressed his gratitude for the support he received, calling his second gold medal his “sweetest” victory. “I’m grateful for the people who truly believed in me through the ups and downs,” he said. “I was just hoping to perform well. I didn’t really expect a medal. It really felt like a bonus for me. It’s crazy, because last night I couldn’t sleep.”
- The Philippines’ golden boy: Yulo is set to receive numerous rewards, including 10 million Philippine pesos ($172,800) from the Philippine Sports Commission, 6 million PHP ($103,700) from the House of Representatives, a house and lot from the Philippine Olympic Committee, a 35-million-peso ($604,700) condominium unit in McKinley Hill Taguig City and 3 million pesos ($51,800) cash from Megaworld Corporation. Yulo will receive a hero’s welcome upon his arrival in Manila, as well as free furniture, department store perks and lifetime supplies of food from various restaurants.
Share this Article
Share this Article