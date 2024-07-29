Filipino American fencer Lee Kiefer wins gold again with dominant performance
Filipino American fencer Lee Kiefer won her second consecutive Olympic gold medal in women’s foil fencing at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 30-year-old medical student from Cleveland, Ohio, secured a decisive 15-6 victory against teammate Lauren Scruggs in the all-American final.
- Historic moment: Kiefer, whose mother Teresa is a psychiatrist born in the Philippines, put her medical studies on hold to compete in the Paris Olympics. Her triumph marks the first time an American fencer has won back-to-back Olympic gold medals. “I think I’ve grown my skills over the past few years, and it becomes just a mental game every day trying to stay positive, trying to keep working at the details,” she said. “There’s a lot of pressure that I placed on myself, so it was hard, but all the more beautiful because of that.”
- First gold: Kiefer, a four-time NCAA champion from the University of Notre Dame, previously won her first Olympic gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games, defeating defending champion Inna Deriglazova. This victory made her the second American woman to win individual Olympic fencing gold. Before her Tokyo triumph, Kiefer had placed fifth at the 2012 London Olympics and tenth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
