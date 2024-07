Father of San Gabriel teen who went missing arrested

Jeffrey Chao, the father of 15-year-old Alison Jillian Chao, was arrested on suspicion of child abduction, conspiracy and falsifying a police report after his daughter went missing on July 16 in Monterey Park, California. Alison was reportedly on her way on a bicycle to her aunt’s house in San Gabriel, less than four miles from her home, but never arrived . She was spotted by a Glendale resident as she was on her way to ABC7 studios on July 23.