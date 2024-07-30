Father of San Gabriel teen who went missing arrested
Jeffrey Chao, the father of 15-year-old Alison Jillian Chao, was arrested on suspicion of child abduction, conspiracy and falsifying a police report after his daughter went missing on July 16 in Monterey Park, California. Alison was reportedly on her way on a bicycle to her aunt’s house in San Gabriel, less than four miles from her home, but never arrived. She was spotted by a Glendale resident as she was on her way to ABC7 studios on July 23.
- Ongoing investigation: Monterey Park police highlighted the importance of their efforts and inter-agency collaboration in ensuring Alison’s safety, noting that the investigation is ongoing. Her parents are in the midst of a contentious divorce and custody battle, with the teen’s mother, Annie, recently awarded full custody. It was revealed that Alison’s mother had filed for a restraining order against Jeffrey the day before Alison went missing, and full custody was awarded to her the following day. A day before Alison’s disappearance, a video recorded by Alison herself surfaced online in which she refused to go with the police to a “facility” at the command of her mother, claiming that she does not feel safe with her mom.
- Annie’s claims: Annie accused Jeffrey of driving a wedge between her and Alison, claiming he “coached Alison to make false accusations against [her] and he continues to thwart and undermine [her] relationship with Alison.” Jeffrey and his sister previously held a press conference when Alison was found to thank the public for their support, with the aunt suggesting Alison ran away to avoid being with her mother.
