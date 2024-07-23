Missing San Gabriel teen found safe after weeklong search
Alison Jillian Chao, the 15-year-old from Monterey Park who went missing on July 16, has been found safe, as confirmed by her father’s attorney.
Chao disappeared after leaving her home around 5:30 p.m. on a blue mountain bike, heading to her aunt’s house in San Gabriel but never arriving. After a week of searching, she was reportedly spotted in Glendale by someone who recognized her as a missing minor and called the police, who then located her near Flower Street and Sonora Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Chao is now safe with Monterey Park Police, but the reason for her disappearance remains unknown. The City of Monterey Park has thanked the community and law enforcement for their help in the search.
Share this Article
Share this Article