Missing San Gabriel teen found safe after weeklong search

Alison Jillian Chao, the 15-year-old from Monterey Park who went missing on July 16, has been found safe, as confirmed by her father’s attorney.

Chao disappeared after leaving her home around 5:30 p.m. on a blue mountain bike, heading to her aunt’s house in San Gabriel but never arriving. After a week of searching, she was reportedly spotted in Glendale by someone who recognized her as a missing minor and called the police, who then located her near Flower Street and Sonora Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Chao is now safe with Monterey Park Police, but the reason for her disappearance remains unknown . The City of Monterey Park has thanked the community and law enforcement for their help in the search.